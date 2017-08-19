Robert Francis “Bob” Bennett, 76, died peacefully at home on August 15 after a long period of declining health. Bob was born in 1940, the son of Anne (Blaszek) and William Moffit Bennett. He lived with his family in various Midwest locations. finally settling in Salem, Ohio where he graduated from high school.

Bob went on to attend the University of Wisconsin, Madison, on a naval scholarship where graduated with a BS in Naval Science. After graduation, he spent four years on active duty during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Submarine Service on the USS Spinax out of San Diego, followed by 20 years in the Naval Reserve, retiring as a Commander, USNR.

After the Navy, Bob came East to Hartford, CT, where he worked for 25 years at The Travelers in Information Technology/Data Processing, early on earning an MS in Computer Science from Rennslear Polytechnic Institute. He retired in 1990 as a Second Vice President. After retirement, he moved to Marion MA with his beloved wife, Joanna (Makepeace), where this past February they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

Bob served on the Marion Planning Board, after which he devoted many years to his two great interests, boating (both sailing and power boating) and golf. He loved his time with his family and friends and traveling with Joanna to many destinations, including China, Southeast Asia, Kenya, Peru, Italy and sailing in the Greek Isles. The two loved their annual winter trips to the Caribbean.

In addition to his wife, Joanna (Makepeace) Bennett; Bob leaves two sons, John Scott Bennett of Milwaukee, WI and his wife Julie, and his children Connor and Sophia, and Eric Bennett of Wayland MA and his wife Amy, and children John Robert and Abigail. In addition, he leaves his wife’s children, Liza Siwinski and her husband Bob, her children Ben and Nick Snow; and Chris Severance and his wife Claire and children Eleanor and William. He also leaves his brother William Bennett of Naples, FL. Bob was a member of Kittansett Club, Beverly Yacht Club, and the Bay Club at Mattapoisett.

A memorial gathering will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, September 1, for friends and family at the Kittanset Club, 11 Point Road, Marion. Burial will be private

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center Street, Fairhaven, 02719. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.