Rev. Carl A. Krueger, age 70, of Mattapoisett, MA died in peace on September 11, 2017 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 48 years and their two children, Amy Krueger and Aaron Krueger, and his daughter-in-law Jennifer Krueger. He was the loving “Gramps” of two grandchildren, Annabelle and Henry.

He graduated from Concordia College, Fort Wayne, IN in 1969. He received his Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO in 1973. He served Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Fulton, NY from 1973-1981, Lutheran Church of the South Shore, Hanover and Hingham, MA from 1981-1983, Hope Lutheran Church, Upper St. Clair, PA from 1983-1987, Zion Lutheran Church, Schenectady, NY from 1988-1995 and St. John Lutheran Church, Meriden, CT from 1995-1999.

A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Meriden, CT on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 11 AM. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 520 Paddock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.