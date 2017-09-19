Raymond Mello, 67, of Barefoot Bay, FL, formerly of Rochester, MA passed away suddenly on Saturday September 16, 2017 at Tobey Hospital. He was the husband of Kathleen A. (Moniz) Mello.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Carlos and Deolinda (Soares) Mello, he was raised in Dartmouth and lived in Rochester for most of his life before retiring to Florida.

Mr. Mello was a cranberry grower for many years until his retirement.

During the Vietnam War, he served in the U. S. Marine Corps.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen; two sisters, Lorraine Oliver of Colorado Springs, CO and Diane Mello of New Bedford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Donald Mello and Eileen Nelson.

His Memorial Service will be held on Sunday September 24, 2017 at 11 am at the Seamen’s Bethel, 15 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Veterans Transition House, 20 Willis St., New Bedford, MA 02740. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.