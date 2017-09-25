Natalie Ann Souza, 85, of Mattapoisett died September 21, 2017 at Hathaway Manor after a period of declining health.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Rebello) Souza, she lived in New Bedford before moving to Mattapoisett in 2004.

She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sister, Eileen Hall and her husband William of Mattapoisett; her brother, Joseph A. Souza of Acushnet; a niece, Pamela Lees and her husband John of Mattapoisett; 2 nephews, Richard Souza of California and Nelson Rolland of Kingston; 2 great-nieces, Britt (Lees) St. George and her husband Zachary and Madison Lees and her boyfriend Edward Smith.

She was the sister of the late James, Joseph, Jr., Everett, Lionel, Noemia, Mary and Lydia.

Her private funeral service was held Saturday, September 23rd in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. Burial followed in Cushing Cemetery.