Michael R. Horsley, 62, of Mattapoisett passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 in St. Luke’s Hospital after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Linda Nunes.

Born in Fairhaven, son of Lillian (Fleurent) Horsley and the late Robert E. Horsley of Fairhaven he was a lifelong area resident.

Mike was a tuna fisherman but took pleasure in all types of shellfishing. He was also a skilled woodworker and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a loving and devoted son, Corey Horsley and his wife Alexis of Mattapoisett; a sister, Susan Morris and her husband Daniel; a brother, Steven Horsley and his wife Wendy all of Fairhaven; and several nieces and nephews.

His private services are under the care of Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd. New Bedford.