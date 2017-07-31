On Monday July 24th 2017, Matthew Craig Sherman, 39, departed this world for the next. Matthew was a much loved son, brother, and friend.

Matthew grew up in Rochester, MA and was an excellent student and talented athlete, going on to play football at UNH, where he studied groundwater hydrology.

He later pursued building as a vocation and was truly a craftsman, who tried to balance being a successful contractor with “being able to sleep at night”, as he often said. Selflessness and kindness were integral parts of who Matthew was; he was guided by a strong sense of what was right and an ever- deepening sensitivity and empathy for others. He quietly gave monthly to St. Jude’s and UNICEF, bought for several under-privileged families at Christmas through his church’s giving tree, and always over-tipped. His generosity showed itself at holidays and birthdays as well, displaying a child-like glee in giving his loved ones the perfect gift. He was a voracious reader, ardent animal lover, and overall renaissance man, whose interests and talents were widespread. Matt crafted furniture by hand, practiced yoga and jujitsu, and gave excellent advice. He was more introspective than most; spiritual and thoughtful. Matthew was part of a tight-knit family, who loved him deeply, and he in kind.

He leaves behind his parents, Craig and Christina Sherman of Wareham, his brother Adam Sherman of Wareham, his sister Ali Sherman Donovan of Rochester, and brother in-law Timothy Donovan of Rochester, as well as a large extended family, and many friends.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in St. Patrick’s Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 1st at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spondylitis Association of America, 16360 Roscoe Blvd #100 Van Nuys, CA 91406.