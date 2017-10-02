Matthew B. Mello, 50, of Mattapoisett passed away with his family at his side Thursday, September 28, 2017 in McCarthy Care Center after a brief illness.

Born in New Bedford, the son of Patricia Barrow of Fairhaven and Russell Mello he was a lifelong area resident.

Matt graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School in 1985. He later went on to graduate from Fitchburg State College in 1989 and later earned his Master of Taxation from Bentley University. Matt worked in Fall River as a Certified Public Accountant.

In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors. Some of his favorite activities included bird watching, fishing, hiking, skiing, NASCAR, and local motocross. He also enjoyed cooking.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Christine Mello of Haiku, HI and many good and longtime friends. He was the beloved grandson of the late Agnes Mello.

His visitation will be Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Fairlawn, 180 Washington St., Fairhaven. All other services will be private.