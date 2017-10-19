Kenneth R. “Shank” Cacilhas, 66, of Mattapoisett passed Friday, October 13, 2017 after a sudden illness in St. Luke’s Hospital. He was the former husband of Cheryl (Oliveira) Cacilhas.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Edward C. and Dorothy R. (Serpa) Cacilhas he lived in Dartmouth and spent most his life in Mattapoisett.

Shank graduated from Old Rochester Regional High School. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Kyler’s Seafood and Roadway Express for many years. He loved working and driving trucks. Shank will be remembered as a hard worker who loved country music, cross word puzzles and cooking up his “new concoction”. In most recent years, he fell in love with being a grandfather to his two young grandsons.

In addition to Cheryl, he is survived by a son, Kenneth G. Cacilhas and his fiancé Desiree Penman of Rochester; a daughter, Kaitlyn R. Cacilhas of Dartmouth; two grandsons, Jack Holden Cacilhas and Tate Oliver Cacilhas; his cat, Buddy; and many cousins.

His memorial visitation will be Saturday, October 28, 2017 3-7 pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Rd., Dartmouth. Burial will be private. For online tribute/directions www.waring-sullivan.com.