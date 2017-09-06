George B. Mock, Jr. died September 4, 2017 following a stroke. He was 87. A native of Albany, Georgia, he had resided in Mattapoisett since 1965.

Before coming to the New Bedford area, he worked in the international petroleum industry with Esso Standard, Standard-Vacuum Oil, and Arthur D. Little, Inc. A graduate of Georgia Tech and Harvard Business School, he joined William F. Nye, Inc. (now Nye Lubricants, Inc.) in 1963 as Technical Director. Later he would become President, Treasurer, and Chairman of the Board.

He spent two years from 1954 to 1956 in the U.S. Army Chemical Corps, including six months in the South Pacific for Operation Redwing.

Mr. Mock’s community involvement included 20 years as a trustee of Tobey Hospital in Wareham and the successor Southcoast Health System. He served as a director of the Buzzards Bay Coalition and as treasurer of the Association of Field Ornithologists. He was on the board of directors of the Inter-Church Council, serving as its treasurer for six years. He was a communicant of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Marion and served on its Vestry.

He is survived by his wife, Elise; two sons, George B. Mock III (Caroline) of Mattapoisett and Frederic C. Mock (Cindy) of Marion; five grandchildren, Anne Mock of New York City, James Mock of San Francisco; Phoebe, Tessa, and Gwyneth Mock of Marion; two sisters, Anita Hudgens of Leesburg, GA and Marianne Wallace of Sarasota, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, James Donald Mock and Thomas Whaley Mock, both of Albany, GA.

His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 9, 2017 at 11 AM at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 124 Front St., Marion. Visiting hours are omitted. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 545, Marion, MA 02738. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.