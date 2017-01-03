Frank Cabral, Jr., “Frank the Barber”, age 70, of Rochester, MA, passed away December 16, 2016 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Frank was the son of the late Frank and Margaret Cabral, Sr.. Survivors include his daughter, Sara Ann Lima and her husband, Antonio S. Lima, Jr. and his granddaughter, Zariah Cosette Lima, all of Wareham, MA.

Frank served in the Navy during the Viet Nam era on the USS Boxer, and is well known for his motto “If you like your freedom, thank a vet”.

Frank followed his father’s legacy and was the owner/operator of “Love-Lea-Acres Frank’s Barber Shop”, the first barber shop in Rochester, MA established in 1960, and he enjoyed all of his many customers.

Frank enjoyed motorcycles, hot rods, and was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed hanging out in the garage with friends and loved to pass time by watching cars drive by the farm and wave.

On Frank’s behalf, the Cabral family would like to recognize and thank all of Frank’s caretakers, especially his best friend, Chet Smigel, and his cousin, Lisa DeBrito (Costa).

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.