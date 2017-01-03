Frank Cabral, Jr., “Frank the Barber”, age 70, of Rochester, MA, passed away December 16, 2016 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones. Frank was the son of the late Frank and Margaret Cabral, Sr.. Survivors include his daughter, Sara Ann Lima and her husband, Antonio S. Lima, Jr. and his granddaughter, Zariah Cosette Lima, all of Wareham, MA.
Frank served in the Navy during the Viet Nam era on the USS Boxer, and is well known for his motto “If you like your freedom, thank a vet”.
Frank followed his father’s legacy and was the owner/operator of “Love-Lea-Acres Frank’s Barber Shop”, the first barber shop in Rochester, MA established in 1960, and he enjoyed all of his many customers.
Frank enjoyed motorcycles, hot rods, and was a gun enthusiast. He enjoyed hanging out in the garage with friends and loved to pass time by watching cars drive by the farm and wave.
On Frank’s behalf, the Cabral family would like to recognize and thank all of Frank’s caretakers, especially his best friend, Chet Smigel, and his cousin, Lisa DeBrito (Costa).
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Love you cuz! RIP
Love and will miss u! Happy Trails!!!!!
The world has lost a good one. I will miss him, til’ we (PUT) together again.
Sorry to hear about Frank. We meet at Southcoast in Fairhaven, as I also have cancer. We talked about what we both were going through. We also talked about Nam, cars and motorcycles things that we both had in common. I know this is a little late, but I just found out from Dave Pare who lived in Rochester but now resides in Virginia. I saw Frank last in Laconia during Bike Week… RIP Frank!
Ive known Frank for years and am so saddened to hear of this. Had been thinking about him alot the last month or two since I last saw him back in October. My sincere condolences to his friends and family.
He was always very kind and generous, and a true patriot in every sense of the word. Loved his Dobermans, and took pride in where and how he lived his life with much love for family and friends. We had some great conversations over the years. He will be greatly missed by many. Godspeed Frank!