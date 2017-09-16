Ernest H. Chace, 93, of Dartmouth passed away Thursday September 14, 2017 after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Mary A. (Machiel) Chace.

Born in Dartmouth, the son of the late Allen and Jessie (Pettey) Chace, he lived in New Bedford and Dartmouth for most of his life.

Mr. Chace was formerly employed as a boat builder for O’Day Boats until his retirement.

He enjoyed sailing, gardening, fishing, quahoging, and spending time with his brother-in-law, Danny.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie L. Medeiros and her husband William of Mattapoisett; his granddaughter, Heidi Correia and her husband Craig of Mattpoisett; two great-grandchildren, William and Elizabeth Correia; his niece, Janet Chace of Dartmouth; his sister-in-law, Ann Matson of Grafton; and several other nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Marion Wesolowski, Helen Entwistle, Milton, Walter, Harold, and Nelson Chace.

Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Fairhaven. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 275 Martine St., Fall River, MA 02723. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.