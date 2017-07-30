Edwin Thomas “Ted” Harrison, 87, of Marion, formerly of Plymouth, and originally of Roehampton, London, UK passed away on Tuesday July 25, 2017.

Born in 1930 in the UK, Ted served in the RAF in the late 1940’s. He immigrated to the US in 1968.

Ted enjoyed organic gardening and photography in his younger years. A mechanical draftsman by trade, he also mastered and taught computer aided design. He was happiest when teaching young adults, at ITT Technical Institute in Boston (in the early 1970’s); and later as an instructor to inmates in the Georgia and Massachusetts State Prison Systems. He enjoyed deeply contemplating the meaning of life, Buddhism, and the teachings of Jesus.

Ted was the caring husband to Diane, loving father to Nicola “Nicky” Moulton of Tallahassee, FL and Sarah Harrison Smongeski and her husband Joseph G. of Shrewsbury, MA, and grandfather to Jeremy Moulton of Havana, FL and his wife Rachael and daughter Lillian; Adam Moulton of West Palm Beach, FL and his wife Marri, and his son Khani Moulton of Tallahassee; and Edward Joseph “Teddy” Smongeski of Cambridge, MA and his partner Mary Rocheleau.

He is also survived by his brother Stanley of Hertfordshire, UK and his wife Margaret; and sisters Marian Rickard-Worth of New Zealand; and Eileen Philipoo of Cyprus; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cats Lucy and Malcolm.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary Saiche of Surrey, UK and brother Robert Harrison of Roehampton, London, UK.

His Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 124 Front St., Marion, MA on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11 am. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Hospice, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.