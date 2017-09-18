Dr. Joseph W. Pelczar, 74, of Mattapoisett, died September 15, 2017 peacefully at home.

He was the husband of Laura (Grant) Anderson.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Joseph H. and Josephine (Pejko) Pelczar, he lived in Mattapoisett most of his life and wintered on Amelia Island in Florida.

Dr. Pelczar was a graduate of New Bedford High School, class of 1960 where he also played baseball and later graduated from Tufts University Dental School. He then served in the U.S. Navy and later founded Sassaquin Dental Associates in New Bedford. He was a member of Buzzard’s Bay Rowing Club. Dr. Pelczar enjoyed gourmet cooking, gardening, golfing, traveling and sport fishing.

He frequently visited his second home in northern Maine where he enjoyed fishing on the lake.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Joseph J. Pelczar of Fairhaven; a daughter, Stefanie B. Mansfield and her fiancée Nicholas Palmerino of Hingham; and a grandson, Ty P. Mansfield.

