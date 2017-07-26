Donald Dickerson, 92, of Marion died July 24, 2017 peacefully at Hathaway Manor Extended Care Facility.

He was the husband of the late Helen N. (Norberg) Dickerson with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Born in Cranston, RI, he was raised in Warren, RI before moving to Marion in 1954.

Mr. Dickerson was formerly employed by Beech Nut Baby Foods, as a police officer for the Town of Marion before working 26 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Marion until his retirement.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Marion where he served as a deacon for over 50 years.

Mr. Dickerson was a decorated World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was an infantry scout serving in the 43rd infantry, 169th Division also known as the “Winged Division.” He spend 33 months in the service with 17 of those months in actual combat in the Pacific Campaign, most notably New Guinea, the invasion of the Philippines and occupancy of Japan. As a result of his valiant effort and contribution to his country while serving as an infantry scout he was awarded with numerous decorations and citations, including; Combat Infantryman Badge, 2 Bronze Stars, The Presidential Unit Citation, Distinguished Unit Badge, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Victory Medal, Sharpshooter and Marksman recognition among other acknowledgments. Despite all that he had witnessed, he seldom spoke of his time served and when asked he would simply respond “war is the most terrible thing created by man and that somethings in life are meant not to be shared.”

He was a member and the longest serving member of the Washington Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Warren, RI for nearly 70 years and a lifetime member of the Benjamin D. Cushing VFW Post 2425 in Marion for over 50 years. Mr. Dickerson served on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He served as Athletic Director in the Town of Marion and was a huge advocate for downplaying parental over-involvement and instead allow all kids to play, learn and above all enjoy. Mr. Dickerson coached many Little League and Babe Ruth teams in Marion and did so even when he did not have any children of his own participating. He played competitive hardball himself, well into his 40’s.

Survivors include his a daughter, Bette-Jean Black and her husband Allen of Wakefield, RI; his 2 sons, Jeffrey Dickerson and Jonathan “Jody” Dickerson, both of Marion; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was the father of the late Eric Dickerson.

His Graveside Service will be held on Saturday at 9 AM in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Eric Dickerson, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.