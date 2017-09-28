Constance “Connie” (Griego) Cestari November 7, 1931 to September 26, 2017

On September 26, 2017, Connie Cestari, most recently of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully, in the company of her son. She was the wife of the late Arnold J. Cestari, Sr., and mother of Attorney Arnold J. Cestari, Jr. and his significant other Attorney Alysia Letiziano-WolfsKeil of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts and Boynton Beach, Florida. She was the sister of Marie Caporale of Boynton Beach, Florida, and daughter of the late Dominic and Laura Griego. She was also the mother of Mark R. Cestari of Newton, Massachusetts, as well as grandmother to his sons, Calvin and Craig Cestari.

Connie was born in New Haven, Connecticut on November 7, 1931. She spent the majority of her life in Southern Connecticut. She later relocated to Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, as well as Boynton Beach, Florida. Most recently, she returned to Mattapoisett to live with her son while under Hospice care.

Early in her life, Connie worked in both the education, and banking fields. In her middle aged years, she was a successful real estate agent for the H. Pearce Company in Branford, Connecticut, until her retirement.

Connie was active her entire life in both civic and political activities. She served as a research assistant to the Connecticut General Assembly in the mid 1970’s and was elected as the first female Republican Party Chairman for the Town of North Branford, Connecticut. She later was elected to serve as a member of the Town of Branford Representative Town Meeting, as well as the Branford Board of Assessors, along with that town’s Republican Town Committee. She was the campaign coordinator in Connecticut for Senator/Governor Lowell Weicker and former President, George H.W. Bush. After relocating to Massachusetts, she was elected to serve as Chairman of the Mattapoisett Republican Town Committee, as well as serving as State Representative to the Mattapoisett Housing Authority. During that time, she was also active in the Mattapoisett Women’s Club. After relocating to South Florida in 1998, she was elected to the Palm Beach Republican Executive Committee and was also the Director and member of the Boynton Beach Florida Republican Women’s Club. She also served as a member of the Republican Club of Palm Beach and the Boca Raton Republican Women’s Club.

She will be missed dearly by those whom she touched, both in her personal life, as well as through her various political endeavors and associations. The wall of her home was filled with photos of her with the many national political figures she got to meet and know on a personal basis over the course of her lifetime, including Presidents, Congressmen, Senators, and various candidates for political office. She will also be missed at the various Palm Beach Republican Party functions that she attended regularly and her seat at those events will be as empty as the hearts of those around her who grew to appreciate her company, passion for politics, and inquisitive nature.

Special thanks to all that provided care to Connie during her period of failing health by both Trust Bridge Hospice of Palm Beach, as well as Community Nurse Home Care of Fairhaven, MA.

A memorial service as well as a gathering of her friends to celebrate Connie’s life will be held in Florida at a later date. Her Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 5th at 12 Noon at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, her son requests that donations be made in her name to either Trust Bridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or to Community Nurse Home Care, P.O. Box 751, Fairhaven, MA 02719.

Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For Connie’s online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.