Charles Garrett Paulsen, 80, of Marion died peacefully on October 14, 2017.

He was the loving husband of Faith Paulsen.

Born and raised in Spokane, WA, the son of the late Howard and Evelyn Paulsen, he resided in Marion most of his life.

Charlie was a member of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church.

He was the co-founder of American Research & Management, where he worked for many years until his retirement. An avid sailor, he was a fixture of the Marion Harbor.

Charlie was committed to his community and served on the Marion Town Finance Committee and on the boards of Sippican Land Trust and Buzzards Bay Musicfest.

Charlie always had a welcoming smile, contagious laugh and kind heart. Through his words and deeds, he helped others see what matters most in life.

Survivors include his wife; 2 daughters, Laurie Paulsen and her husband Michael Armstrong of Portland, OR and Cristy Carswell and her husband Joshua of Santa Fe, NM; 3 step-children, Rob Thompson of Mattapoisett, Mark Thompson of Rochester, and Cindy Thompson of England; a sister, Lynn Leithe of Spokane, WA; and 4 grandchildren, Alina, Anya, Mia and Wyatt.

His Memorial Service will be held on November 25th at 2pm at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 124 Front St., Marion. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719 or Buzzards Bay Musicfest, P.O. Box 443 Marion, MA 02738. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.