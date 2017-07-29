Carol A. (Burke) Connolly, 78, of Mattapoisett died July 23, 2017 at Sippican Health Care Center after a long illness.

She was the wife of Paul J. Connolly.

Born in Arlington, MA, the daughter of the late Wallace H. and Helen (McQuiggan) Burke, she was raised in Belmont and lived in Mattapoisett for over 35 years. She wintered in Venice, FL.

She was formerly employed as a physical therapist for many years until retirement.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Sean Connolly of Wareham; a daughter, Robin Connolly and her husband Kevin Kearns of Natick, MA; a sister, Patricia Baker of Scituate, MA; and a niece, Lauren Baker of Scituate; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Connolly of Waltham; a niece, Sharon Connolly and 3 nephews, Bill Connolly, John Connolly and James Connolly.

She was the grandmother of the late Adam C. Connolly.

Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.