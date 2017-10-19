Bertha S. “Beth” (Salvucci) Kelley, of Mattapoisett died October 16, 2017 at home.

She was the wife of the late Roger E. Kelley.

Born in Waltham, MA the daughter of the late Peter and Bertha (Pazzano) Salvucci, she lived in Weston, MA before moving to Mattapoisett in 1965.

Mrs. Kelley graduated with honors from Fisher College and attended the Bishop Lee School of Drama in Boston. She was formerly employed at M.I.T. as an administrative assistant and was a real estate broker.

She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church.

Mrs. Kelley was a member of Manconchu Club, the Mattapoisett Women’s Club, Friends of the Elderly and the Senior Bowling League at Bowlmor.

The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice and her caregivers, Wendy, Denise, Kate, Tammy, Miranda and Crystal for their help in keeping Bertha at home.

Survivors include her three children, Susan Akin of Mattapoisett, Dr. Roger Kelley, Jr. and his wife Susan of New Orleans, LA and David Kelley of Arlington, VA; four grandchildren, Kimberly Watrous of Stonington, CT, Barbara Tillman of Shreveport, LA, Bradford Kelley of Arlington, VA and Brian Kelley of New Orleans, LA; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Watrous, Julia Tillman and Foster Tillman.

She was the sister of the late Peter Salvucci, Ralph Salvucci, Francis Salvucci and Joseph Salvucci.

Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 4th at 10 am in St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Cushing Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For on-line guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.