Attorney John “Pat” Callaghan, 74, of Middleboro died peacefully October 7, 2017 on his 74th birthday, after courageously battling long-term health issues.

He was the husband of Alice G. (Markey) Callaghan.

Born and raised in New Bedford, the son of the late Joseph T. and Sheila M. (McKoan) Callaghan, he lived in Mattapoisett and Lakeville before moving to Middleboro 10 months ago.

Pat practiced law in New Bedford for 40 years, and served the city in a number of roles, most notably as City Solicitor and President of the City Council. In addition, “Coach Cal” was a girl’s basketball coach at Bishop Stang High School and for the Bristol Stars, where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of the young women he coached. He was passionate about gardening, the Red Sox, and most importantly, his family.

Pat is survived by his wife Alice; his daughter, Erin Cronin and her husband John of Raynham; 3 brothers, Joseph Callaghan, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Sanibel Island, FL, Edward Callaghan and his wife Frances of Flower Mound, TX and Peter Callaghan and his fiancée Kathy Duarte of New Bedford; 4 sisters, Sheila Couto of New Bedford, Elizabeth Barclay and her husband David of Fairhaven, M. Angela Kruger and her husband Louis of Acushnet and Cathleen King of Dartmouth; a sister-in-law, Diane Callaghan of Ramsey, NJ; 3 grandchildren, Kara, Elizabeth and Declan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Kara Callaghan, the brother of the late Michael Callaghan and the brother-in-law of the late Edward Couto and Suzanne Callaghan.

His Funeral will be held on Thursday, October 12th at 9 am from the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, followed by his Funeral Mass at Holy Name of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 10 am. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, October 11th from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Women & Infants Neonatal Unit 101 Dudley St. Providence, RI 02905 in memory of their late daughter Kara Callaghan or to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 in memory of Dominic Longo.