ZBA OKs Two-Family

Francis Jones’ public hearing to convert to a two-family was re-opened on September 14 after a continuation from the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals to allow the building commissioner to conduct a visual inspection of the house to ensure that it is fit for a two-family dwelling.

Building Commissioner Jim Buckles said he visited the property located at 619 County Road and found it compatible for a two-family.

“I’m sat with what’s there, that it meets the criteria of a two-family,” said Buckles, adding that Jones had been cooperative in providing access to the house for Buckles to assess renovation and cosmetic updates and repairs of the building, which is currently occupied on the first floor.

“If [the Special Permit] were granted, I’d feel it’s safe,” said Buckles.

ZBA member Kirby Gilmore commented that any unresolved matters from the prior public hearing were now settled, saying, “I don’t see any outstanding issues with granting Mr. Jones his appeal.”

Chairman Richard Cutler stipulated that a special condition would be added to ensure no parking would be allowed on the right of way on the property, limited only to the four spaces provided in the driveway. “To make sure there are no future issues with the neighbors,” Cutler said.

“We have no grudge with any of the neighbors,” said Jones.

“And we want to keep it that way,” said Cutler.

The next meeting of the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for October 12 at 7:00 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals

By Jean Perry