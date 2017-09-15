Town Clerk Earns Prestigious Certification

There are 301 town clerks in the state of Massachusetts, but only half of those ever achieve certification from the Massachusetts Town Clerks’ Association. Mattapoisett’s town clerk Catherine Heuberger was recognized by the selectmen during the September 12 meeting for her achievement in securing Certified Massachusetts Municipal Clerk designation.

According to a press release from the MTCA “…designation is achieved by attending MTCA educational courses and passing a two hundred and fifty question aptitude test measuring … knowledge of Massachusetts General Laws … in categories such as elections and procedures, vital records, campaign and political finance, town meetings … ethics and public records.”

Sitting before the selectmen, Heuberger said, “I’d like to thank my staff and the town for their support.” She has also earned the International Institute of Municipal Clerks certification.

Selectman Jordan Collyer said, “This is what we set out to do,” when the town began supporting additional spending for continuing education programs for town employees.

Selectman Paul Silva added, “Everyone thinks about the paycheck, but this is a big benefit,” referring to educational opportunities.

Also being recognized was Mary Magee who has been a library trustee for many years. Flanked by Susan Pizzolato and members of the Board of Trustees, Magee was lauded for her dedication and hard work, including during the years of planning and construction of the library building.

The selectmen also had the honor of appointing new volunteers to several boards and commissions. Michael Ward became an associate member of the Board of Appeals, Dennis Perry was appointed to the Finance Committee, Alexandra Murphy as an alternate to the Historical Commission, and William Hall to the Recreation Committee and as the representative to the Community Preservation Committee.

Town Administrator Mike Gagne also asked the board to appoint Bob Teixeira and Bonne DeSousa to the Bike and Pedestrian Committee.

The selectmen also discussed the pressing need for volunteers on the Conservation Commission. Gagne said that of all the boards in town, the Conservation Commission has the heaviest agendas.

“Due to the threat of cancellation for a lack of quorum, I called a forty-eight hour public noticed meeting.” That 7:00 am meeting was held on September 11 at which time the selectmen appointed Tyler Macallister as an interim commissioner. “He has the experience and the education,” Gagne said.

The selectmen once again urged anyone who is interested in learning more about the duties and responsibilities of the conservation commission and in being considered for one of the three open chairs to submit a letter of interest to their office.

Coming before the board to discuss a Veterans’ Day Road Race was two-time Boston Marathon winner Geoff Smith. Smith was also an Olympian for Great Britain. Smith described the event as two races: a 5K and a 10-mile race. He said the courses would wind through village streets and into the beach community of Angelica Point. Gagne said that during his discussions with Smith and Tri-Town Veterans Agent Barry Denham, the idea of commemorating the races in honor of past and present servicemen and women was conceived. Gagne said that there would be an opportunity to donate a portion of the race proceeds to the Tri-Town Veterans Agency. The race is scheduled for November 11 at 9:00 am and interested runners may visit www.racewire.com for further details.

Gagne also brought the board up-to-date on meetings with residents in the village for future roadway and sidewalk improvements. “There have been five meeting so far and we plan two walking tours to get more information on areas of specific concern or interest.” He said those walking tours would take place on September 20 and 22 with the engineers from VBS and that more details of time and meeting place would be available at www.mattapoisett.net.

The selectmen also issued a Class II Used Motor Vehicle Dealer’s License to David Nicolosi to operate a commercial vehicle sales business from the parking lot of Mahoney’s Lumber Company.

Gagne announced that free flu shots would be available to Mattapoisett residents who are 18 years of age and older on Thursday, October 12 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Southcoast Health van that will be parked in the Bowl-Mor parking lot.

In the audience for the evening’s proceedings were Boy Scouts from Troop 53. Scouts Murray Copps, Andrew Poulin, and Torsten Brickley took notes and were quizzed by Selectman Jordan Collyer at the end of the meeting as to what they had learned. The Scouts were able to correctly identify the town’s business the selectmen had handled.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen in scheduled for September 26 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen

By Marilou Newell