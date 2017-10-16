Selectmen Appoint Two ConCom Members

On October 10, the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen was ready to interview five residents who had expressed interest in becoming a member of the Conservation Commission. With two open seats and a staggering number of applications, the Conservation Commission has been struggling to make quorum, noted Selectman Tyler Macallister.

Macallister is a former member of the Conservation Commission and was recently re-appointed to temporarily to fill a seat.

But on this night only two of the five residents who submitted letters of interest were present to be interviewed by the selectmen.

Coming forward first was John Jacobsen, a former Dartmouth resident now residing in Mattapoisett. In his letter of interest Jacobsen wrote, “As a community member and avid environmentalist and conservationist, I am keenly interested in being a part of the effort to ensure our town’s beauty, ecosystems, and nature resources are protected for generations to enjoy and benefit from.” His resume notes he has an M.B.A from Auburn University and a M.S. from the University of Massachusetts in Mechanical Engineering.

When asked by Macallister, “Is ConCom’s role one of being proactive or reactive?” Jacobsen responded, “Proactive.” He said that a balance between individual rights and environmental rights was necessary.

Jacobsen had not attended any ConCom meetings to date or watched videotaped sessions, which Macallister suggested he do.

The second applicant stepping forward to throw his hat in the wetlands pool was Christian Nicolosi.

In his letter of interest Nicolosi stated, ”As an avid sportsman and naturalist I am very interested in maintaining and protecting the natural environment of Mattapoisett.” He said he is a lifelong resident of Mattapoisett and a graduate of Old Colony. He also works part-time for a family member who owns a local excavation company.

Macallister said to Nicolosi, “I know you personally so I know you have an interest in the environment and outdoor activities.”

Selectman Jordan Collyer asked Nicolosi if he still worked for the excavation company, saying that if he were a commissioner he might have to recuse himself from sitting in on some applications.

When asked if the commission should be a proactive or reactive governing agency, Nicolosi responded, “Proactive… Trying to get protection for the future.”

After hearing from the two applications, the two selectmen discussed whether or not they could or should appoint the two candidates without first getting feedback from the Conservation Commission. Macallister again cited the volume of cases awaiting disposition by the commission and the need to ensure that extensions to open cases were avoided.

They decided to appoint both Jacobsen and Nicolosi immediately, pending consensus from the Conservation Commission, thus giving the new members time to “come up to speed.”

In other business, the selectmen appointed Stephen C. Smith and Barry Denham to the newly formed Bike Pedestrian Committee.

Scallop season was announced with an opening day to commercial and residential harvesters on October 15 for the outer harbor, for inner harbor on October 15 residents only, and November 1 for all at both locations. Full details are available on the Town’s website.

The Community Preservation Committee is accepting grant applications until November 15. Full details are also available on the Town website www.mattapoisett.net.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen is scheduled for October 24 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen

By Marilou Newell