Postcards From Grassi Bog

The Marion Conservation Commission on October 11 held a brief discussion on the town-owned Grassi Bog property, which is under the management of the Marion Open Space Acquisition Commission.

According to some photos submitted by Selectman Norm Hills taken at Grassi Bog, there appears to be some persisting water problems at the site despite extensive work to rectify ongoing water flow problems.

“You can see that there’s still water not doing what it should do, so I think we need to take a look,” said Conservation Commission Chairman Cynthia Callow.

“It’s not clear to me that it’s not supposed to do that or it is supposed to do that,” commented commission member Jeffrey Doubrava.

The commission decided to add Grassi Bog to the agenda for the next meeting and invite MOSAC Chairman John Rockwell to attend.

“Let’s go out and look, because we’ve got a couple of questions and maybe he can meet us out there,” said Callow, leading to the scheduling of a site visit for the commission.

In other matters, the commission granted a Negative Determination for the Request for Determination of Applicability for Marion ARK, allowing for a 10-foot by 16.5-foot addition, outdoor shower, and new deck for the address 2 Lewis Street.

The public hearing for Great Hill Marion, LLC/Catherine Stone for a RDA to replace 10 pipes running underneath North Great Hill Road was continued until the next meeting at the request of the applicant.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for October 25 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

Marion Conservation Commission

By Jean Perry