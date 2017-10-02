New Storage Units Coming To Mattapoisett

In spite of the rising philosophy on the importance of de-cluttering one’s life in an effort to feel less stressed and more focused on what’s really important, the demand for self-storage units to warehouse personal possessions has never been greater, according to at least two businesses in Mattapoisett.

For the second time, the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals heard that customers are seeking safe, secure storage units in Mattapoisett. However, with both self-storage facilities currently at maximum capacity, storage space is lacking. Coupled with what local businesses as well as potential businesses believe is a serious lack of commercially zoned space in Mattapoisett, how to satisfy demand is a real problem.

On September 21, the Mattapoisett ZBA heard from Peter Noyer, Coves LLC, 94 Marion Road, who was seeking to increase the number of storage units he currently offers by six, a total of an additional 1,200 square feet feet of new commercial space.

The issue at hand for the ZBA was whether or not to approve both a Special Permit for setbacks and a Variance for zoning category that would allow Noyer to construct the units.

Represented by N. Douglas Schneider of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates, Inc., the ZBA members heard Noyer’s application.

Schneider explained that currently on the parcel are four commercial storage units, a sign shop, and residential rental units. He said that where Noyer plans to situate the new units is an area of the parcel currently zoned Residential, thus requiring a Variance. The parcel also has areas that are zoned General Business.

Schneider noted that during a recent hearing on behalf of Tom Brownell, the board had granted a Variance allowing Brownell to add new storage units to his storage facility that would encroach on a side setback. Brownell had also cited lack of commercial space in Mattapoisett and demand for storage units as rationale for his application. The hardship for both businessmen was a lack of commercial space in town.

After describing the project and responding to several questions from board members, Schneider wrapped up his presentation stating that the new units would not be seen from Route 6.

Norman Lyonnais, ZBA member, said, “It won’t be a deterrent to the town, and it’s a needed service.” ZBA member Ken Pacheco added, “They run a great business over there…. This makes sense … it’s needed.”

Noyer’s application was unanimously approved.

Also receiving the thumbs up from the ZBA was an application for a Special Permit submitted by William Cantor for property located at 33 Main Street. Cantor, who is in the process of building a new single-family dwelling on the site, sought approval for the construction of a portable fabric-tensioned structure that would be used to store and maintain his boats.

Cantor said the location of the storage structure would be over the former site of the long-defunct Mendell Electrical Works, once an active manufacturing business that made switchgear. He said some foundation walls and a split concrete pad from the original factory were ideal for placing the framed fabric structure.

A scheduled hearing for an application submitted by Michael Sudofsky for property located at 33 and 35 County Road was continued when it was determined there had been a miscommunication with the applicant. Sudofsky is seeking to re-position lot lines on his commercial property to clear up inconsistencies on the parcel.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for October 19 at 6:00 pm in the town hall conference room is there are hearings planned.

By Marilou Newell