Marion Police Respond to Shots Fired

On Monday, September 18, 2017 at 6:53PM, the Marion Police Department responded to Mill Street (Route 6) in Marion for an apparent domestic violence call involving shots fired. The female victim reported she had been shot at, while travelling along Route 6 westbound in the area of Sparrow Lane.

A few minutes later, officers responding to the call, located the suspect vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, travelling eastbound on Route 6. The operator of the Mustang failed to stop for police and continued east on Route 6. He then turned onto Spring Street northbound and then onto Route 105 northbound. As he tried to exit onto Route 195 westbound, he lost control of the vehicle on the on-ramp and crashed into several trees. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody, without further incident. A handgun was located in the vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the Marion Police Station for booking. No one was injured in this incident and no shots were fired by police.

This situation remains under active investigation and this press release will be updated shortly.

Marion Police Department Press Release