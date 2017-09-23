Loranger’s 120 Front Street Plan Approved

The Marion Conservation Commission on September 13 approved and issued special conditions for 120 Front Street, LLC’s Notice of Intent to raze and reconstruct a one-family house at 120 Front Street, with the addition of a pool and some grading.

Commission Chairman Cynthia Callow commented that she found the engineer honest, and, “I like what the client does, so hopefully together we can put something together to make everybody happy.”

A portion of the property is within the flood zone, and there are some bordering vegetative wetlands, placing constraints of the workable area. In order to stay as far outside the buffer zone as possible, the size of the pool was reduced and a pool house featured on the previous plan was taken out and relocated as an attachment to the house.

The height of the house was also reduced by 5 feet, from 23 feet 6 inches to 18 feet 6 inches.

Commission member Jeffrey Doubrava stressed the importance of containing roof water runoff, and the engineer presented mitigation that would direct any flowage through a swale towards the back of the property.

Some trees located near the property line of Saint Gabriel’s Church were also discussed, and the commission wrote in its Order of Conditions that the owner of 120 Front Street, LLC, Christian Loranger, would have to advise the commission before removal. Another condition was the 48-hour notice of a pre-construction meeting to review silt filtration installations.

In other matters, the commission granted a Negative Determination for Don R. Lipsitt of 4 Island Court to demolish part of a deck and rebuild it slightly smaller.

Robert and Ellen Kaplan of 42 West Avenue received a Negative Determination to construct an addition and deck adjacent to the addition.

CLE Engineering on behalf of The Town of Marion was approved for a three-year extension on an Order of Resource Delineation for 369 and 371 Wareham Road.

The Kittansett Club was approved and issued an Order of Conditions for a Notice of Intent application to treat and remove phragmites at various areas of 11 Point Road.

Dwight Crosby of 149 Wareham Road received a Negative Determination for a RDA submitted for the removal of two birch trees and two shrubs to be relocated. New flowerbeds will replace existing mulch beds.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for September 27 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

Marion Conservation Commission

By Jean Perry