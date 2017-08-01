Florindo Expresses Frustration

In spite of the fact that an applicant had submitted a letter to the Rochester Planning Board that was read into the meeting minutes by Chairman Arnold Johnson requesting his filing be withdrawn without prejudice, the project was still discussed – and discussed with great simmering emotion – during the July 25 meeting.

The project and topic of discussion was a filing by Craig Canning, Progressive Growers, for a site plan review for the construction of a 7,200-square foot steel farm building with a farmer’s porch. Canning’s plan, which sailed through the zoning board of appeals special permit process, would allow for the retail sale of organic farm goods on property he owns off Marion Road. But when he appeared at the first hearing of the project on July 11, public outcry from a few abutters and neighbors was loud. The project was continued until July 25.

On this night after the reading of the letter, Johnson said in light of not having a full board present, they should continue the hearing. That was moved and seconded.

As the board members began wrapping up the meeting, an innocent question from Roberta Rivera, a new resident in town, opened the flood-gates. Rivera asked about zoning bylaws and planning board responsibilities in respect to the Canning project.

After Johnson explained in simple terms the process, Casey Cutler, a native son presently not residing in the area but visiting his parents who live on Marion Road, spoke against the project and what type of image it gave the town.

Ginnette Castro, 269 Marion Road, also spoke saying she wanted to support people who lived close to the proposed project, although she was in favor of farming.

Gary Florindo, long-time member of the planning and soil boards, then gave his opinion with both barrels.

“The subject is choice; people can choose what they want to do. He (Canning) can choose what he wants to do. It’s his little world. When the public takes away the element of choice, that’s not fair. This is America! Let’s not take Mr. Canning’s right away.” He continued, “The building might not be the Taj Mahal, but it’s a farm building.

“This is crazy,” he asserted. Of the project’s aesthetics, Florindo said, “…That’s Rochester, that farm, that store, that’s Rochester.” In a final moment of frustration, he told the audience, “I’ll get up and give you my seat. You can have it.”

Rochester’s town counselor Blair Bailey stepped in saying, “We’ve had a lengthy discussion about a hearing without the applicant being here. You continued the hearing; it’s closed. This is reaching the boundaries.” Johnson suspended further discussion.

Earlier in the evening, Wellspring Farms received a continuance as James and Holly Vogel, represented by engineer Joe Webby and attorney George Boerger, presented a nearly final site plan for their experiential learning farm located off Hiller and Walnut Plain Roads.

The next meeting of the Rochester Planning Board is scheduled for Monday, August 7 at 7:30 pm. The second August meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 22 at 7:00 pm.

Rochester Planning Board

By Marilou Newell