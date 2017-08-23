Fire Razes Barn in Rochester

At 10:30am Wednesday morning the Rochester Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Bates Road off Mary’s Pond Road.
First responders reported heavy smoke as they approached and found a “fully involved” barn, approximately 20 feet by 80 feet in size.
A party at the scene reported that there were two vehicles stored in the barn at the time of the fire.
As there is no water source at the scene, which was located approximately half a mile down a dirt road, the Fire Department set up a tanker shuttle to draw water from the stream where Leonard’s Pond crosses Mary’s Pond Road.
Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett, and Middleboro Fire Departments assisted with shuttling water to the scene.
By Paul Lopes