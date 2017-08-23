Fire Razes Barn in Rochester

​At 10:30am Wednesday morning the Rochester Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Bates Road off Mary’s Pond Road.

​First responders reported heavy smoke as they approached and found a “fully involved” barn, approximately 20 feet by 80 feet in size.

​A party at the scene reported that there were two vehicles stored in the barn at the time of the fire.

​As there is no water source at the scene, which was located approximately half a mile down a dirt road, the Fire Department set up a tanker shuttle to draw water from the stream where Leonard’s Pond crosses Mary’s Pond Road.

​Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett, and Middleboro Fire Departments assisted with shuttling water to the scene.

By Paul Lopes