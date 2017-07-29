Drainage Issues Complaint At Fieldstone Drive

On July 24, the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission heard that stormwater drainage problems at an upscale sub-division inside the Bay Club were the primary reason Mat and Jessica Campione were seeking permission to re-grade a portion of their lot located at 26 Fieldstone Drive.

“I’ve been in touch with Ted Goudy and the Bay Club … I don’t know what they are going to do about the water issues … it’s out of control,” Campione reported. Goudy, of Aerie Homes of Waltham, is the current developer of the neighborhood known as The Preserve at the Bay Club where Fieldstone Drive is located.

Campione described his request for determination of applicability that included bringing in fill and contouring his backyard that rests along a no-touch wetlands buffer zone. He said that siltation fencing erected to control runoff from the construction and creation of house lots had failed and was, in fact, buried in some areas. He also said that part of the drainage system was blocked and that when it rains, there are two rivers of rushing water around his property.

Campione proposes to extend his backyard area 45 feet, giving his family more space to use and possibly control standing water and insects. “I’m trying to find out the limits of work,” he said adding, “…the yards are a mess.”

Chairman Mike King said that the commissioners would have to visit the site to get a better understanding of the scope of the problem described by the applicant and to discuss wetlands flagging with Conservation Agent Elizabeth Leidhold who was not present at the meeting.

King suggested Campione should request a continuance to give the commission time to ferret out wetlands flagging issues and site conditions. The hearing was continued until August 14.

Also continued was a request for the issuance of a certificate of compliance for work done at 11-13 Industrial Drive by Peter Lesco. Represented by Ken Motta of Field Engineering, the issue at hand was whether or not a remediation area at the site was completed.

The remediation project included 8,230 square feet, Motta said, an area that should continue to be monitored for several more seasons, hence the applicant’s request for a partial certificate of compliance leaving monitoring open-ended.

King wasn’t sure that was the best course of action. “We don’t have the time or the staff,” he told Motta. If the commission issued a certificate of compliance, what were the recourses available in the event that remediation failed wondered commissioner Trevor Francis. “The issuance of an enforcement order,” said King.

King asked if Motta would request a continuance to give the commissioners time to visit the site and discuss the matter with the conservation agent. The request was continued until August 14.

Also coming before the commission was Jeramy Packard of CLE Engineering, Inc., representing Lawrence and Charlotte Oliveira, 0 Starboard Way, for maintenance work on a seawall.

King noted that the Department of Environmental Protection had commented on the project and expected a small saltmarsh area to be protected during the project.

Packard concurred and said that the project could be conditioned to include those protections.

The notice of intent filing was conditioned, including covering of the saltmarsh against construction debris and erection of erosion controls.

Coming forward to informally discuss her roadway construction plans on Foster Street was Vera Gibbons. She said that plans had been drawn up but that two abutters were not in favor of paving over the dead end section of Foster Street that is a private road.

After reviewing the older plans, King suggested that Gibbons file a notice of intent and to complete wetlands flagging that would reflect current conditions along with updated engineering plans.

Finishing out the evening’s agenda, King said that Leidhold had submitted a report that indicated site conditions at the Crystal Spring solar farm were still unstable and suggested monitoring for another month.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for August 14 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell