Please join the Mattapoisett Historical Society (5 Church Street in Mattapoisett) for our second Your Story: Open Mic event on Sunday, October 8 at 4:00 pm. Inspired by the tradition of poetry slams and the appearance of “The Moth” at the Zeiterion Theater in New Bedford, the Mattapoisett Historical Society invites you to our own open mic event. Participants will tell stories, share poetry and sing. Each performer is allotted a 5-minute performance. This is intended as a casual, comfortable, family-friendly environment (content should be appropriate for all ages). Stories, poems and songs can be funny, serious, personal, etc. Come enjoy some fun and creative performances. For more information, call 508-758-2844 or email info@mattapoisetthistoricalsociety.org.