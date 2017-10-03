Tri-County Symphonic Band 56th Concert Season

The Tri-County Symphonic Band, under the direction of Philip Sanborn, will begin its 56th season on October 22, 2017 with a cleverly themed concert in the Fireman Auditorium at Tabor Academy that has nothing to do with football. Instead, “Giants, Cowboys and Patriots” has music that reflects these three images and includes a tribute to King Kong and Godzilla. The soloist is Adam Frey, euphonium virtuoso, who has garnered international fame with his dynamic performances.

Once again, the TCSB will offer its Annual Children’s Christmas Concert, free of charge, at the Sippican School on December 10, 2017 with the help of the Sippican School Concert Choir under the direction of Patricia Richard.

The Tri-County Symphonic Band returns to the acoustically friendly environs of the Dartmouth High School Auditorium on February 11, 2018 with a program of Italian music entitled “All Italia!” From an operatic overture to a sonic retelling of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius to the iconic Pines of Rome, this concert is certain to bring a bit of the Italian culture to the Southcoast for an afternoon of fun and great band music.

The March 18, 2018 program, “March Mania,” will be a concert featuring pieces that have a connection with the month of March. The TCSB is thrilled to have the award-winning Resurgam Saxophone Quartet as guest soloists in the Fireman Auditorium at Tabor Academy and they will be premiering a work written especially for the group by composer Ted King Smith.

The 16th Annual Benefit Pops Concert will be held at Tabor Academy on June 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm in a grand tent, and will include music from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Join the TCSB for a program called “The British Invasion” as all proceeds from this event benefit the John R. Pandolfi Scholarship Fund.

The 2017-2018 concert season, the Tri-County Symphonic Band’s fifty-sixth, is an eclectic offering of some of the finest symphonic band music ever written. The band is excited for all of the people (musicians, audience, friends and family) that will be part of our tradition of bringing the community high quality symphonic band music and outstanding soloists. The band invites everyone to share the “Tri-County experience” that has delighted audiences for over 56 years.

For more detailed information and ticket sales, visit: http://tricountysymphonicband.org.