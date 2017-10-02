The Nemasket Group Capital Campaign

The Nemasket Group announced at the annual Louis Nisenbaum Memorial Golf Tournament held on August 28 at the Bay Club in Mattapoisett that it is now in the final phase of its Capital Campaign.

The Nemasket Group moved from Fairhaven to The Pines in Mattapoisett in 2016 and embarked on a $300,000 Capital Campaign to purchase and renovate the property. As of August 28, we reached $200,000 and are in the home stretch of the Campaign.

The Nemasket Group was started in 1984 by George and Joan Graves of Fairhaven. They were searching for a program to address their son David’s needs, as well as the needs of other individuals that they knew. Unable to find the services they envisioned, they partnered with Louis Nisenbaum, the founding Executive Director, and started The Nemasket Group at the Job C. Tripp School in Fairhaven. The Job Paths program helped 20 individuals to develop job and life skills so that they could work and live independently in the community. Today, 33 years later, we are true to the founding mission of the organization “to offer personalized, flexible support to families and individuals with disabilities to live work and develop relationships within our communities. We recognize that people are the experts on their own lives and that our role is to listen and walk together on the journey toward the realization of power, community membership and self-determination.” The Nemasket Group currently provides supports to over 400 individuals and families in the Greater New Bedford area and beyond, and this number is growing almost daily.

You can help The Nemasket Group continue to be a leader in the field by supporting our Capital Campaign. Learn how you can make a difference! Contact Patricia Janiak, Development Director, at PatriciaJaniak@NemasketGroup.org or 508-999-4436 ext. 101.