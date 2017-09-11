The Halloween Cover Contest is Here!

Are you ready for some spooktacular fun? Dust off the cobwebs and sharpen those scary pencils. Your best Halloween artwork could be on the cover of The Wanderer and you could win a great prize! Submit your best original Halloween drawing, photo, compilation or artwork to enter for publication on our October 27 cover.

Deadline for submitting artwork is Friday, October 13 at noon. Online voting will take place from October 15 to October 23. The cover winner will win $100 and his or her artwork will be on the October 26 cover of The Wanderer! All entries must be original; cover entries must contain completely original artwork and/or photos. No copied items, including traced clip art, will be considered for the contest. All entries must be accompanied by a completed and signed entry form, available in our office or on our website. A full list of rules and regulations can be found at www.wanderer.com. For more information, call our office at 508-758-9055.

This year, instead of the Halloween story contest, we will be accepting scary stories from the public, which we may possibly publish in The Wanderer. If we publish your submitted story, you will receive a great Wanderer T-shirt and coffee mug for your talent.

We will accept literary works from now until noon on October 23. Email literary submissions to news@wanderer.com!