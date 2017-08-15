The 2017-18 Blue Books Have Arrived

The latest edition of the Blue Book – the popular Tri-Town telephone directory – has recently been mailed to 8275 postal addresses in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester. Check your post box for your book. If you haven’t received one yet, contact your local post office for your free copy.

The directory, published by the League of Women Voters of Marion-Mattapoisett-Rochester, contains the names, addresses and phone numbers of Tri-Town residents as well as community pages that provide contact information for community services. Advertisements by local and area businesses and professionals are found in the yellow pages and make the book a useful shopping service. Please support our advertisers who have made this directory possible.

Every effort has been made for accuracy in the book. Any corrections, additions or deletions should be sent by email to lwvphonebook@comcast.net or by postal mail to LWV Phone Book, P.O. Box 812, Marion, MA 02738. New information or changes will be added to the online version of the book found at lwvmmr.org/phonebook.

Extra copies of the new directory are available while they last at The Bookstall in Marion, The Wanderer in Mattapoisett, and at the Plumb Library in Rochester. While a resident’s delivered book is free, the League would welcome a donation of any amount for an extra copy.

The League of Women Voters is proud of this community service and is grateful to our advertisers for their support.