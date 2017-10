The Rochester Women’s Club is again holding their annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale. Members will be making 9-inch homemade apple, pumpkin and squash pies that will be sold for $15. Order ahead by calling Marsha at 508-322-0998 no later than Friday, November 17. Pies must be picked up at the 37 Marion Road Clubhouse on Tuesday, November 21 between 3:00 – 5:00 pm.