Tabor Academy Initiates Exchange with Danish School

Tabor Academy will welcome 27 students from Rysensteen Gymnasium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday, October 1 for a four-day in-depth visit.

According to Kerry Saltonstall, Director of Communications, Tabor is a new member of Rysensteen’s network of international schools participating in their Global Citizenship Program. Tabor is the new math/science hub for Rysensteen, where the Danish students studying these subjects will come for an international perspective.

The Danish students are eager to sample Tabor’s extensive advanced curriculum in math, science, and engineering, subjects the students are concentrating in at home. Typically, the Danish students conduct their senior year visit at a public school within their international network of eleven schools across the globe, a feature of Rysensteen’s global citizenship program. At Tabor, the students are looking forward to experiencing what an American school is like, but even more what an independent boarding high school has to offer, from excellence in teaching to broad electives and extensive after school activities, as well as the chance to enjoy an evening meal with classmates with opportunities for after-dinner discussions.

Rick DaSilva, Associate Director of the Center for International Students at Tabor, is the organizer of the exchange and has set up individualized schedules to take best advantage of the visiting students’ interests. “I am eager to see how our students and the Rysensteen students will interact socially and through the academic projects we have planned after enjoying some contact over social media during the summer. Our hope is that our students will take equal advantage of our visitors’ experience and perspective and make it as worthwhile an experience as possible,” said DaSilva.

A feature of Rysensteen Gymnasium is very active student ownership of the culture of their school. As this is also a strength at Tabor, Mr. DaSilva has arranged a cultural conversation on Tuesday evening during the exchange to allow Tabor and Rysensteen students to discuss the opportunities and challenges of true student engagement in helping to set cultural and behavioral norms at school.

In March, 27 Tabor students will have the opportunity to visit Copenhagen to see Rysensteen Gymnasium in action and reconnect with their newfound Danish friends. Future exchanges for Tabor students are envisioned in coming years at the other schools within the Rysensteen Global Citizenship Network in countries such as Argentina, Canada, China, Egypt, Iceland, India, Russia, Singapore, Spain and Turkey. Here’s to cross cultural education!