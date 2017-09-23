Tabor Academy Announces New Opportunities

On two Wednesdays this fall, October 11 and November 8, the Tabor Academy Admissions Office will welcome area day students and their families to campus for an afternoon program and evening admissions interviews. Each of the Wednesday afternoon programs begin in the Admissions Office at 226 Front Street at 2:30 pm and offers a full campus tour, followed by opportunities to see some home athletic events and other extracurricular activities across campus. After an early dinner with student hosts, the Admissions Office will offer interviews for up to 10 students each evening. Due to space constraints, pre-registration is required by calling the office at 508-291-8300 where you can learn more.

Additionally, on Sunday, October 15, Tabor will continue to offer their annual Fall Open House from 12:30 to 3:30 pm. Designed to provide a more comprehensive look at the school’s programs and facilities, the day includes presentations by faculty leaders about the academic program and the unique Marine Science offerings at the School by the Sea. Programs in athletics, arts, and student life will also be presented in detail. The Open House begins in the Fireman Center for Performing Arts in Hoyt Hall at 235 Front Street in Marion. For those interested in learning more about the school’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, a Multicultural Breakfast is also scheduled that morning and is open to all at 10:00 am. The day will end at 3:30 pm after a free flowing Curricular and Co-curricular Fair allowing perspective students and families the opportunity to meet informally with Tabor students, teachers and coaches, college counselors, and members of the Parents Association based on their areas of interest. Please pre-register for Tabor Academy’s Fall Open House program at www.taboracademy.org/openhouse.

“We are eager to meet area families interested in Tabor Academy and hope our expanded programming will give families the best look at the many incredible opportunities our community provides,” shared Bobbi Krein, Director of Admissions.