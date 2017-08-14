Sock Donations for Vets

The Mattapoisett Public Health Nurse Amanda Stone will be representing our community at Stand Down for Veterans in Boston on September 8.

Amanda will be providing much-needed foot care to homeless and “at risk” veterans.

Amanda is looking to bring with her from our community donations of clean white cotton socks to support the group’s “A Pair and a Spare” program that provides two pairs of socks to each veteran who receives foot care at the event.

Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester residents wishing to donate clean white cotton socks may leave them at the Veterans’ Office at the Mattapoisett Town Hall.

For additional information, please contact Amanda Stone at 508-758-4118.