Sippican Choral Society Rehearsals Begin

The Sippican Choral Society is looking for quite a few new members to help us ring in the Christmas 2017 season. Rehearsals are starting soon and we’d love to see you there.

We are a group of local singers who love to lend our voices to this large and inviting group. The rehearsals are on Monday evenings and are a lot of fun and are certainly an educational experience, as our director, Dr. Tianxu Zhou, leads us through the many ins and outs and nuances of the music he selects for our group. Our program this year includes Schubert’s ‘Mass In G’ as well as many pieces which will help you get into the spirit of the season. The Sippican Choral Society is delighted to be joined by the Sippican Children’s Chorus again this year.

The Sippican Choral Society is a volunteer organization and does not require auditioning; however, there is a select Chamber Chorus which requires an audition, should you choose to participate. There is a $35 membership fee.

Rehearsals start on Monday, September 11 from 7:30 – 9:30 pm at Wickenden Chapel at Tabor Academy. Our Christmas 2017 concert will be presented on December 1 at St. Lawrence Church, New Bedford, and December 3 at Wickenden Chapel, Marion.

If you have any questions, please call Nancy Sparklin at 508-763-2327 and leave a message, or you can check out our website at www.sippicanchoralsociety.org.