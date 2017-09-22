Showstoppers Seeking Local Talent

Showstoppers Musical Entertainment is seeking talented youth for its 16th annual public audition to be held on Wednesday, October 4 at 6:30 pm at the Knights of Columbus on Route 6 in Mattapoisett.

Talented boys and girls in grades 2 to 12 are encouraged to audition to participate in the community-service singing troupe. Candidates are asked to prepare two song selections – a ballad and an upbeat tune – and bring their own prerecorded accompaniment music containing no lead vocals. In addition, we will teach a short choreographed number at the audition to be performed as a group.

Successful candidates will be offered an opportunity to make an impact on their community by offering free musical entertainment to the elderly at nursing homes, senior centers, and assisted living facilities throughout the Southcoast. The troupe will also perform for the community at-large through a variety of private and public venues, including fairs, festivals, schools, malls, charitable fundraisers and other civic events.

Showstoppers averages 50 performances annually and is a subsidiary of Showstoppers Performing Arts, Inc., an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Follow them on Facebook to keep updated on their activities: www.facebook.com/showstopppers.us.

For inquiries about the audition, please contact Kelly Zucco at 508-758-4525 or email kzucco@comcast.net.