Rochester LEPC Receives State Certification

The Rochester Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) has been certified by the State Emergency Response Commission. Mr. Doug Forbes from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency presented the certificate of Certification to the members of the LEPC. Forbes said, “I would like to commend Emergency Management Director Paul Ciaburri and all the members of the Rochester Local Emergency Planning Committee for their hard work and dedication. Thanks to their efforts, the Town of Rochester is a stronger and safer place in which to live and work. The State Emergency Response Commission has unanimously approved the Rochester certification application. Congratulations on a job well done.”