October Day Trips:

– Sunday, October 8: Bowens Wharf Seafood Fest, Newport, RI. Leave at 8:30 am and return at 5:00 pm.

– Friday, October 13: Foliage Ride and Lunch to Merrimac Valley Premium Shopping Outlets. Leave at 8:30 am and return at 5:00 pm.

Call the Rochester Council on Aging at 508-763-8723 for more information regarding these events. If you need transportation, please call the Senior Center at least 24-48 hours in advance. Thank you.

October Events:

– Soup and Sandwich Mondays: Join us for Soup & Sandwich lunch on Mondays at noon. A different menu offering will be served each week, along with chips, salad and always a dessert to top it off! All are welcome. We ask that you call us in advance to give us a head count of attendees – we need an accurate count to prepare enough for everyone. A suggested donation for the meal is $4.

– October 5: Free Manicures. Cosmetology students from Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School will be on hand from 9:45 – 11:45 am to offer free manicures to seniors. No registration required. Stop in and give yourself a treat!

– October 10: Happy Hookers rug hooking group meets from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm.

– October 12: Rochester resident and author Richard Cutler will be at the center at 2:30 pm to promote his book and for book signing (you may purchase one for $10).

Senior Property Tax Work-Off Program: There are a few openings left for FY2018. Work 100 hours in a town department and receive $1,000 credit on your property taxes. You must qualify to participate. See Sharon Lally to apply to participate in the program. Applications are available now at the Senior Center.

Employment Opportunities for Veterans: The MA Office of Labor & Workforce Development offers a number of programs designed to assist veterans find employment and training services. Visit www.mass.gov/veterans/employment-and-training/assistance/veterans-employment=and-training-services.html.

COA Rental Applications: The function hall can be rented for any family activity or event. A completed and submitted application must be approved by the COA Board of Directors at its monthly meeting, the first Wednesday of each month. Call the center for details regarding time frames, cost, and alcoholic beverage applications at 508-763-8723.

Volunteers Needed: The Senior Center welcomes all extra hands to volunteer with a myriad of tasks. Please consider volunteering if you have extra time and are looking for something rewarding to fill your time.

On-Going Programs at the Center:

– Fitness: Chair Yoga, Zumba GOLD, Cardio Dance-Fit, Stepping & Stretching

– Dance: Line Dancing and Ballroom Dance Classes

– Games: Bingo, Scrabble

– Creative: Art Group, Happy Hookers, Senior Book Club

– Grocery Shopping at Market Basket every Wednesday

– Friday Movies at 1:30 pm (call the center by Wednesday for title of Friday movie)

Call the center at 508-763-8723 for times and days.