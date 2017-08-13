RHS at the County Fair

Stop in at the Rochester Historical Society booth at the Rochester Country Fair on August 18, 19, 20. We will have farming artifacts, Rochester T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats for sale, books on the history of Rochester, information on many of the older homes in Rochester and much more. Additionally we’ll have a photo contest and raffle. Saturday will feature a Bake Sale. It would be a good time to renew your membership or join the Historical Society for next year.

There will be no monthly Historical Society Meeting this month (August). Our September meeting will be Wednesday, September 13 (a week earlier than usual) at 7:00 pm at the Church/Museum at 355 County Road. Keeping in line with the theme of the Country Fair, the subject of this meeting will be History of Farming in Rochester, Past and Present. Connie Eshbach will be the speaker. Members and non-members are always welcome. Please come and learn about Rochester’s roots … Perhaps you have some farming stories to share.

If you are on Facebook, check us out at Rochester MA Historical Society. There’s always something interesting on it.