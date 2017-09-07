New Rochester Land Trust Property

The Barnes Tree Service Preserve was recently purchased by the Rochester Land Trust (RLT) in a bargain sale from the Everett Davis and Diane Mullens families. The name recognizes the company that was led by Daniel Mullens and his family and has been a fixture in Rochester for many years. A grant from the Buzzards Bay National Estuary Program helped make the purchase possible. This 18-acre property has frontage along Mattapoisett Road and runs west to the Mattapoisett River. The acquisition is part of a continuing effort by land conservation entities to preserve lands that protect the area’s ground- water resources.

The property, located immediately north of the George Church Homestead at approximately 165 Mattapoisett Road, is open to the public, but there are no trails, parking, or other improvements yet. RLT has several other stewardship projects in need of attention before they can focus attention here.