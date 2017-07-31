Member Pre-Sale for MAC’s The Dinner Party Tickets

Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the ticket pre-sale and sale for its upcoming production of The Dinner Party by Neil Simon. The bittersweet comic drama revolves around a comically chaotic French dinner party. Six people – three divorced couples – arrive to dine in a chic Parisian restaurant, each unbeknownst to the other. During the dinner, they are forced to confront the issues that tore them apart and consider the possibility of reconciliation.

Under the direction of Kate Fishman, the cast features Scott Fishman, Jay Gould, Suzie Kokkins, Cynthia Latham, Kristen Meiggs and Harvey Ussach. The show opens on Friday, August 11 at 7:30 pm, with additional performances on Saturday, August 12; Thursday, August 17; Friday, August 18; and Saturday, August 19.

As a benefit for Marion Art Center’s membership, current MAC members have the opportunity to purchase tickets from Friday, July 21 through Tuesday, July 25, before they are made available to the public on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets are available at a cost of $15 for MAC members and $18 for non-members. While reservations and holds cannot be accommodated, ticket purchases may be made both in person and by calling the Marion Art Center at 508-748-1266 during regular gallery hours (Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm). General seating and cabaret seating (for parties of 4) are available on a first come, first served basis.