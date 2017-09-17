Mattapoisett Cultural Council seeks grant proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs until October 16. These grants are available to support a variety of cultural projects and activities in and around Mattapoisett – including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.

This year, Mattapoisett Cultural Council will distribute about $4,000 in grants. Previously funded projects include: theatrical and science programs for children and adults at Mattapoisett Free Public Library, concerts by SouthCoast Children’s Chorus and Seaglass Theatre Company, youth concerts and music education by New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, programs and exhibits at Mattapoisett Historical Society and in-school arts and science programs sponsored by the Mattapoisett PTA and Friends of ORR Drama, among others.

Mattapoisett Cultural Council is now accepting online applications at www.mass-culture.org/. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applicants are encouraged to review local funding priorities at http://www.mass-culture.org/Mattapoisett#. Questions may be addressed to MattapoisettLCC@gmail.com.

Mattapoisett Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities every year, awarding more than $3 million in grants to more than 6,000 cultural programs statewide. The program promotes the availability of rich cultural experiences for all Massachusetts residents.