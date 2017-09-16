Marion & Rochester Flu Clinics

The Marion & Rochester Boards of Health will sponsor 2017 seasonal flu clinics for all residents. The flu vaccine will be available in the injectable form for ages 3 years old and over and the high dose vaccine for ages 65 years and over.

Those attending the flu clinics are reminded to wear a short sleeve shirt and to bring all insurance and Medicare cards. Vaccinations will be given to all regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Clinics are scheduled for the following dates:

Monday, October 2, 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Marion Town House

Wednesday, October 4, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House

Wednesday, October 11, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Marion Sippican School

Monday, October 16, 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Marion Town House

Tuesday, October 17, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Rochester Council on Aging

Monday, October 23, 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Marion Town House

Thursday, October 26, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Marion Town House

Monday, October 30, 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Marion Town House

Friday, November 3, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Rochester Council on Aging

Transportation to the clinics can be arranged with the Marion Council on Aging at 508-748-3570 or the Rochester Council on Aging at 508-763-8723.

Homebound residents may schedule an appointment for a home visit by calling the Marion Board of Health at 508-748-3530 or the Rochester Board of Health at 508-763-5421.

For more information, call the Marion Board of Health at 508-748-3530 or the Rochester Board of Health at 508-763-5421.