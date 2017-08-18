As part of the on-going effort to upgrade the Marion Music Hall, the Board of Selectmen has unanimously approved new Guidelines and Rental Fees. With the Council on Aging having now moved to the renovated Veteran’s Hall on Route 6, there are increased rental opportunities at the Hall as well.

This historic masterpiece was the gift of Elizabeth Sprague Pitcher Taber whose vision was that Marion and surrounding communities have a hall for lectures, concerts, and performances. It was constructed in 1891 for $23,000. Through the years, it has been a favored venue for town committee meetings and parties, for concerts and musicals, and for private events including weddings and parties. Mrs. Taber also had the vision to build the Town Library and Natural History Museum, the Stone Chapel at the Congregational Church, and Tabor Academy, originally founded to educate girls and boys of Marion.

The Music Hall is available free of charge to all Town of Marion committees and organizations such as the Elizabeth Taber Library, the Council on Aging, and the Police and Fire Departments. In honoring Elizabeth Taber’s wishes, it remains accessible to all Marion citizens according to the new fee schedule, which helps defray the costs to taxpayers while covering maintenance and utility expenses. While the rate structure has changed, the rates remain among the most competitive in Marion and surrounding towns. Local couples will be hard pressed to find such a great wedding venue on a weekend for as low as $600. (Bookings made before September 1, 2017 will honor the original rental fees.)

For inquiries and further information, please contact Tami Daniel, Music Hall Coordinator, at tdaniel@marionma.gov or 508-748-9556.