The Marion Cultural Council has set an October 16 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities and proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs in the community.

According to Council spokesperson Kristen Saint Don-Campbell, these grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Marion – including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, or performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.

The Marion Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences and humanities every year. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.

For local guidelines and complete information on the Marion Cultural Council, contact Kristen Saint Don-Campbell at 508-254-3605 or ksaintdon@gmail.com. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available online at www.mass-culture.org.