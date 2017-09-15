Marion Bylaw Codification Changes Phase 2

Last year, the Town of Marion contracted with General Code to review the existing Town Bylaws to recommend reorganization of the General Bylaws and to identify conflicts, mistakes, and inconsistencies throughout the Bylaws. The General Code report contained approximately 280 comments, questions and suggestions. The Planning Board appointed a Bylaw Subcommittee as part of the Master Plan effort. This Subcommittee along with the Town Administrator reviewed the report and proposed resolutions to 200 of the comments, questions, or suggestions. The Planning Board agreed with the proposed changes and, at the Spring Town Meeting, the Town approved the proposed bylaw changes. Subsequently, the Attorney General has reviewed the approved changes and concurs with them.

At that time, the Bylaw Subcommittee stated that they would continue to resolve more of the remaining General Code comments, questions and suggestions with the goal of presenting them at the Special Town Meeting in October. The Subcommittee has proposed resolutions to an additional 50 of the General Code comments, questions, and suggestions. The Planning Board has reviewed and concurred with the proposed changes and has scheduled a Public Hearing on October 2, 2017. In addition to the Public Hearing, an informational meeting will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 9:00 am in the Sippican School multi-purpose room. All interested residents are encouraged to attend with questions.

Copies of the Bylaws showing the proposed changes are available at the Planning Board Office, the Town Clerk, Elizabeth Taber Library, and the Police Station.